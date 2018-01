Zaradi tega smo se čudili, smejali in tudi jokali

Goodbye my friend gonna miss u lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with u and for that I'm so grateful. I'll never ever forget the way u looked at me wen I met u for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes. Really finding it hard to find words to express what u mean to me. The way u say my name, ur little smiles wen the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt wen I was with u. Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person. God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend. 💙

