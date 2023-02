V javnosti novi pretresljivi posnetki prvih trenutkov potresa v Turčiji #video

I invite all our foreign friends to help in the disaster in Turkey🙏🏻



The shaking was huge, the earthquake was devastating, and 10 cities were destroyed at once🙌🏻



One of the videos showing the severity of the earthquake in Turkey👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/yvIPf09pvw — Jülide💎 (@iamjulide) February 10, 2023

Zgornji videoposnetek je nastal v mestu Kahramanmaras.

Posnetki uničujočega potresa v Turčiji in Siriji so v tem tednu preplavili družbena omrežja.

#earthquakeinturkey the vehicle camera the moment of the first earthquake # turkey #TurkeyEarthquakevideo pic.twitter.com/LtzIq3W0jQ — Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 10, 2023

This is the first video I think I've seen from the moment the second major earthquake struck in Turkey today at #kahramanmaras #Elbistan #deprem



You can just see large buildings collapsing all around until the view becomes obscured. Just devastating.pic.twitter.com/fkKXoIkpky — MG (@arnau1700) February 6, 2023

A video posted online documents the moments that the earthquake hit from inside a family home in Turkey.



Hundreds remain trapped under rubble as what’s considered the critical 72-hour window to rescue them ended early Thursday morning.



🔴 Live updates: https://t.co/virsfE5hW4 pic.twitter.com/NU95d7l0B3 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 9, 2023