Luka Slabe in njegove Američanke ostajajo na vrhu sveta #video

2019 #VNLWomen MVP: Annie Drews 🇺🇸.

Her numbers in the Final Round: 33 pts vs Brazil 🇧🇷 in the final, 21 vs China 🇨🇳 in the semi-final, 23 vs Poland 🇵🇱! She is the #1 spiker of the 2019 #VNL & also one of the top scorers! #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball @usavolleyball pic.twitter.com/rvys9CzNd5