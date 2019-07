Kate Middleton na krstu Archieja navdušila s poklonom princesi Diani

What a lovely tribute from the Duchess of Cambridge today 💖 She wore Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings. The same ones she wore to Prince Harry’s christening in 1984. Still not over how much Kate suits headbands...so beautiful!💖 #duchessofcambridge #princessdiana #royalchristening

A post shared by Windsor Royal Family (@windsor.royal.family) on Jul 6, 2019 at 3:13pm PDT