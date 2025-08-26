Imamo recept za nizkokalorično jogurtovo torto

🥣🍰Healthy 4 ingredients Yoghurt cake @healthy_floflo Reasons to love this recipe: ✅ like a cheesecake but healthier ✅ high protein ✅ easy baking ✅ 1 bowl recipe ✅ 4 ingredients only Ingredients for 8 slices: ▪️300g thick Greek yoghurt (I used 5% fage) ▪️50ml honey ▪️20g cornflour (~2 tbsp) ▪️2 eggs Instructions: 🍰In a bowl add all the ingredients and mix until you form a smooth batter. 🍰In a round baking tin (15cm/6 inches) add some baking paper and pour the batter. Give it a tap/ little shake so it distributes evenly and then add a piece of foil to cover it. 🍰Bake at 180C for 50 mins (remove the foil after 20 minutes). 🍰Once the cake is out of the oven let it cool down into the tin for 20 minutes then transfer it to a plate (keep the baking paper for now). Be gentle while transferring the cake to the plate, it will be a little soft and fragile, but don’t worry, it will settle in the fridge. 🍰Refrigerate for 2 hours. Now the cake had time to settle, remove the baking paper and add some toppings if you like 🍓Optional toppings: I chopped some strawberries and added to a bowl with honey and a squeeze of lemon juice and let it marinade. It was the perfect topping to me.. it is even better the day after when the juices get absorbed by the cake 👌🏼but it can be eaten on its own too 🤗