Torek, 26. 8. 2025, 4.00
5 ur, 55 minut
Imamo recept za nizkokalorično jogurtovo torto
Si kdaj zaželite sladice, ki je okusna in nizkokalorična hkrati? Jogurtova torta je ena izmed teh sladic, ki združuje zdrave sestavine s preprosto pripravo, čudovitim okusom in lahkotnostjo. Priprava je hitra, rezultat pa puhasta in osvežujoča sladica, ki jo lahko postrežete tako ob skodelici kave kot po lahkem kosilu – in to brez slabe vesti.
Sestavine (za torto premera 15 centimetrov):
- 300 gramov grškega jogurta
- 2 žlici medu
- 20 gramov koruznega škroba (približno 2 žlici)
- 2 jajci
Postopek:
V večji skledi združite vse sestavine in jih z metlico ali mešalnikom dobro premešajte, da dobite gladko maso brez grudic.
Okrogel pekač s premerom približno 15 centimetrov obložite s peki papirjem. Vanj vlijte pripravljeno maso.
Pekač nežno potresite oziroma rahlo udarite ob pult, da iz mase izstopijo zračni mehurčki in se površina poravna.
Pecivo postavite v ogreto pečico na 170 stopinj Celzija in pecite približno 40 minut oziroma dokler torta ne dobi rahlo zlate skorjice in je na otip čvrsta.
Ko je pečena, jo za nekaj minut pustite v pekaču, nato jo prestavite na rešetko in popolnoma ohladite.
