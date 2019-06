Olimpijski prvak zaradi poškodbe kolena že prečrtal naslednjo zimo

Shit happens... Three days ago I had a crash on the hill and I felt some pain in the right knee. After an MRI we found out that my knee is damaged including a torn ACL. That's why I had surgery yesterday. Everything went well and now it's time to focus on my rehabilitation and a different way of summer training. I will be back as soon as I can! 💪 #comebackstronger #upsanddowns #recovery #rehab #nevergiveup

