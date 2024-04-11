Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Avtor:
Na. R.

Četrtek,
11. 4. 2024,
7.05

Osveženo pred

27 minut

streljanje moški nož napad Francija

Četrtek, 11. 4. 2024, 7.05

27 minut

Z nožem je do smrti zabodel osebo, napadalca so ubili policisti

Avtor:
Na. R.

francoska policija pariz francija | O motivu za napad ne poročajo. | Foto Reuters

O motivu za napad ne poročajo.

Foto: Reuters

V francoskem Bordeauxu je moški z nožem napadel osebo in jo ubil, vsaj še ena oseba je huje ranjena, poroča agencija Reuters. 

Incident se je zgodil v sredo, je poročala televizija BFM, ki se sklicuje na policijske vire.

Napadalca je ubila policija, oblasti pa za zdaj menijo, da napad ni povezan s terorizmom.

Svetujemo previdnost pri ogledu posnetka: 

Moški z nožem grozi na Bavarskem dvoru.
streljanje moški nož napad Francija
