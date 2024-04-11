Četrtek, 11. 4. 2024, 7.05
27 minut
Z nožem je do smrti zabodel osebo, napadalca so ubili policisti
V francoskem Bordeauxu je moški z nožem napadel osebo in jo ubil, vsaj še ena oseba je huje ranjena, poroča agencija Reuters.
Incident se je zgodil v sredo, je poročala televizija BFM, ki se sklicuje na policijske vire.
Attaque de Bordeaux. Un musulman en trucide d'autres qui buvaient de l'alcool.— gauchediarrhée (@gauchecaca) April 11, 2024
Ça signifie qu'en France en 2024 vous pouvez être occis par certains si vous ne respectez pas la loi d'Allah?
Faut pas exagérer, la charia n'est pas la règle en France... enfin pas pour l'instant 🤮 pic.twitter.com/AOS0pZf8WP
Napadalca je ubila policija, oblasti pa za zdaj menijo, da napad ni povezan s terorizmom.
Svetujemo previdnost pri ogledu posnetka:
🚨🇫🇷 France Police end a Terrorists life in Bordeaux today.— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 10, 2024
Sadly the attacker killed one & severely injured another with a knife in public.
You can guess the status of the attacker.
Hate sharing horrific stories like this - but the whole of Europe needs to wake up quickly. pic.twitter.com/8INmpukqfs