Z nožem je do smrti zabodel osebo, napadalca so ubili policisti

Incident se je zgodil v sredo, je poročala televizija BFM, ki se sklicuje na policijske vire.

Napadalca je ubila policija, oblasti pa za zdaj menijo, da napad ni povezan s terorizmom.

Svetujemo previdnost pri ogledu posnetka:

🚨🇫🇷 France Police end a Terrorists life in Bordeaux today.



Sadly the attacker killed one & severely injured another with a knife in public.



You can guess the status of the attacker.



Hate sharing horrific stories like this - but the whole of Europe needs to wake up quickly. pic.twitter.com/8INmpukqfs