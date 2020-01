Disclaimer: It’s okay to be not okay, even on Christmas. It’s okay to be stressed about family time, it’s okay to dislike the mess, it’s okay to still worry about other things when you’re supposed to be all cosy in a winter wonderland environment. It’s okay. I too find it hard to discuss present options for some distant family member while Australia is on fire, I find it weird to think about the millions of animals who are dying right now simply because tradition tells us you’re supposed to eat those animals these days. Its okay. It’s talking about it, that I find helps. Even with my family, even on Christmas. It turns out, usually you’re not alone. And sometimes starting to share what’s going on, can turn into wonders. It’s the idea of opening our hearts this time of year, that intrigues me. Maybe it’s time we practice this more often. Have a peaceful time everyone. All is good. Also: The @wwf made a non-cosy Christmas Sweater this is what im wearing in this pic. I don’t get anything for this, even the sweater isn’t mine (it belongs to the photographer haha). I just liked it. Thanks for capturing @haltdieklappe_medienmacher 📸 #christmas

