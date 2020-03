Slavna voditeljica med govorom o ravnotežju padla #video

Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant Jennifer Lopez who came to the show in this yellow stunner and gave new meaning to the word 50. LA: You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle 🥴 @ww.now

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 29, 2020 at 6:34pm PST