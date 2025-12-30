Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Taja Kaja Cekuta

Silvestrska sladica s šampanjcem, ki vas bo zagotovo navdušila

Sorbet | Foto Shutterstock

Foto: Shutterstock

Leto se je že skoraj končalo in čas je, da si privoščimo nekaj osvežilnega in posebnega. V nadaljevanju vam razkrivamo okusen recept za sorbet s šampanjcem in hruškami, ki bo popolna sladica za zaključek leta.

@neo.cuisine 🍦RECIPE: Pear Champagne Sorbet - Pears without skin 450g - ⁠Pear Juice 100ml - ⁠Champagne 200ml - ⁠Lemon Juice 25ml - ⁠Potato starch 5g - ⁠Sugar ca. 50g (depends on the sweetness of your pears) 🍐Process: Bring 75ml of the Pear Juice with the sugar to a boil. Cut your peeled pears in small pieces and put it into the boiling liquid). Pour the lemon juice into the pot. Let it boil for some minutes until the pears are soft. Add the 200ml of Champagne (you can use a Cremant as well) Mix the potato starch with the rest 25ml liquid and pour it as well into the pot. Bring it to a boil one last time, then mix the ingredients with a mixer. Let it cool down a bit and put it into an ice cream Maschine. In case you don’t have one. Put the ice cream into the freezer. After it is completely frozen put it into the fridge for 30min so it can melt down a little bit. Mix it again with your mixer until you have a smooth white texture. Enjoy!🍾 #icecream #ice #cooking #fyp #fypシ #fy #howto #how #fruit #recipe ♬ som original - Vênus

Sestavine: 

- 450 gramov hrušk

- 100 mililitrov hruškovega soka

- 200 mililitrov šampanjca

- 25 mililitrov limoninega soka

- 5 gramov krompirjeve moke

- 50 gramov sladkorja

hruške | Foto: Shutterstock Foto: Shutterstock

Postopek: 

V manjšem loncu segrejte 75 mililitrov hruškovega soka s sladkorjem. 

Dodajte na koščke narezane hruške in limonin sok, kuhajte, dokler hruške ne postanejo mehke. 

Vmešajte 200 mililitrov šampanjca. 

Krompirjevo moko zmešajte s preostalimi 25 mililitri hruškovega soka in jo dodajte v lonec. Dobro premešajte, da se zmes zgosti. 

Zmes ohladite, nato jo dajte v posodo za zamrzovanje ali aparat za sladoled. Občasno premešajte, da dobite gladek sorbet. 

