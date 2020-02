Tako si je Brad Pitt privoščil princa Harryja #video

Happy BAFTA day! This year @Bafta film awards are going carbon neutral. They’ve also asked for everyone to wear something they already own! Love this idea. I owned none of these dresses but I did borrow from the designers and they were all worn and loved again by other people. Glam @justinejenkins styling @angiesmithstudio #baftaawards Which was your favourite look?

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:16am PST