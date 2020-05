Throwback photos are my motivation to stay positive! I hope 🙏🏻 we all will be back to our normal lives soon 🇭🇷💪🏻❤️💙stay at home! stay positive! #cro #croatia #croatiangirl #madeincroatia

A post shared by Ivana Knöll (@knolldoll) on Mar 23, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT