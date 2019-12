V živo: Dončić se je po odlični prvi četrtini usedel na klop #video

1. četrtina:



Dosežek Dončića: 11 točk (2/3 za 2, 2/4 za 3, 1/1 prosti meti), 5 podaj, 1 skok, 1 ukradena žoga v 10 minutah in 51 sekundah.

This is one concrete area that you can point to in which Doncic has improved this season. Much better with his left, and much better at finishing high and soft. Didn't convert many of these last season. pic.twitter.com/maXkrUYrkj