Skrivaj se je poročila britanska princesa Beatrice, na poroki tudi princ Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Her Royal Highness and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy. Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said; “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” For more click the link in our bio. 📷 © Princess Eugenie

