Preizkusili smo viralni recept za tortiljo brez moke

Gre za tortiljo iz le dveh sestavin, jajc in zrnatega sira. Je odličen nadomestek za sendvič, saj ji lahko dodamo rezino sira, piščančjih prsi in zelenjave. Pripravite pa lahko tudi tortiljo s tuno in špinačo. Pripravljen proteinski obrok vas bo počakal tudi do naslednjega dne, zato si ga lahko pripravite dan prej za službeno malico.

Sestavine:

400 g zrnatega sira

2 jajci

½ žličke soli

poper

#proteinrecipes #healthyrecipes ♬ belly conklin x brazil - gracie @somethingnutritious high-protein cottage cheese wrap 🫶🏼 here’s my take on the viral trend that’s been flooding my feed. This wrap comes together so easily and packs in 35 g of protein- not including your filling! the wrap alone has a subtle, cheesy taste and rolls really well. This recipe is a great way to up your protein for lunch, and can be filled with so many different things recipe, serves 1: 1 cup cottage cheese 1 egg 1/8 tsp salt 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning or sub your favorite seasoning (garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper) FIllings, here’s what I used but you can easily customize: Fresh Mozzarella Arugula Jarred roasted red peppers Cucumbers Avocado Salt & pepper Balsamic glaze Chopped basil 1. Preheat the oven to 350 F 2. Add the cottage cheese, egg and seasoning to a small food processor or blender and blend until smooth 3. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with a little cooking spray. Mine was 13″ by 9″ (quarter sheet-pan) 4. Pour the batter onto the pan and spread as thin of a layer as you can, without seeing through the parchment 5. Bake for 30-40 minutes, depending on your oven. My oven took 30 minutes, The top should be browned and soft to touch, but you should be able to lift it off of the parchment 6. Let cool for 5 minutes then fill with your favorite fillings, then roll into a wrap #cottagecheesewrap

Postopek:

Vse sestavine zmešamo, da dobimo gladko zmes.

Pekač obložimo s papirjem za peko.

Maso razporedimo po pekaču in pečemo od 25 do 45 minut (odvisno od debeline) na 185 stopinj Celzija.

Ko tortilja dobi rjave lise, je pečena.

Vzamemo iz pečice in počakamo, da se ohladi.

Tortiljo naložimo s poljubnimi sestavinami.

