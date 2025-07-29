Torek, 29. 7. 2025, 4.00
Tako boste naredili najboljšo grško solato
Izkoristite zadnje mesece poletja in si privoščite osvežilne jedi, ki bodo poskrbele za popoln preostanek poletja. Grška solata je odlična izbira, saj je lahkotna in nadvse okusna. V nadaljevanju članka vam razkrivamo, kako jo lahko pripravite sami doma.
@hilltoprecipes Easy Greek salad ⭐️ Get Recipe: https://theplantbasedschool.com/greek-salad/ Are you looking for a recipe to enjoy during scorching hot summer days that is easy to make, nourishing, and refreshing? That’s Horiatiki for you! Horiatiki (or Xoriatiki) is the Greek word for Greek village salad or peasant salad, known worldwide simply as a Greek salad. ⭐️ Ingredients 2 large tomatoes cut in wedges 1 large cucumber sliced 1 small red onion thinly sliced 1 small green bell pepper sliced 20 Kalamata olives 1 block (7oz or 200g) Feta cheese or non-dairy feta 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 2 teaspoons dried oregano 1 pinch salt Instructions Cut 2 large tomatoes, remove their stem, then slice them into wedges. Peel 1 large cucumber, cut it in half lengthwise, then slice it into bite-size half moons. Cut 1 small green bell pepper into four pieces lengthwise, remove its stem, seeds, and white flesh, then slice it. Cut 1 small red onion in half, peel it, and thinly slice it. Arrange tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and bell pepper onto a plate or serving platter. Add 20 Kalamata olives, a sprinkle of dried oregano, a pinch of salt, and a drizzle of olive oil. Place a block of Feta on the veggies, sprinkle with more dried oregano, and drizzle with more olive oil. ❤️ Nico & Louise #mediterranean #salad ♬ original sound - Nico & Louise - Nico Pallotta
Sestavine:
- 4 zreli paradižniki,
- 1 kumara,
- 1 manjša rdeča čebula,
- 1 zelena paprika,
- 100 gramov črnih oliv,
- 150 gramov feta sira,
- 2 žlici olivnega olja,
- 1 žlica rdečega vinskega kisa,
- ščepec origana,
- sol po okusu,
- sveže mlet poper po okusu.
Postopek:
Paradižnike narežite na večje kose, olupite kumaro in jo narežite na kolobarje ali polmesece.
Papriko očistite in narežite na tanke trakove.
Olupite še čebulo in jo narežite na kolobarje.
Vse sestavine preložite v večjo skledo, dodajte olive in premešajte.
Na vrh položite narezan ali kar cel kos fete, pokapajte z oljčnim oljem in kisom.
Potresite s suhim origanom ter dodajte sol in poper po okusu.
