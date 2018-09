Namesto Aljaževega stolpa je na Triglavu zdaj ... kip(ec) svobode!

Two years ago I was scared when standing on the top of a 2k mountain and I promised myself I will overcome this fear. Today I was standing on the missing Aljaž tower's place on the highest Slovenian mountain and it felt so damn great. Thanks @natalijahauptman for encouraging me to go.♡ . . . #triglav #hribovc #igposocje #julianalps #triglavnationalpark #ljubimgore #visitslovenia #slovenija #hribisozakon #kibuba #hikingadventures #womenwhohike #wildernessbabes #outdoorwomen #radgirlslife #sheexplores #mountaingirls #likeamountaingirl #choosemountains #werehikers #sheadventure #alpinebabes #wearethewild #madmountain

A post shared by Monika Manfreda (@monikamanfreda) on Sep 8, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT