"Po pravici povedano, ne vem. V prvi četrtini sem začutil bolečino in ta se je nato stopnjevala," je po zadnji tekmi Dallasa, v kateri so Mavericks s 132:91 premagali New Orleans Pelicans, razlagal slovenski košarkarski as in dodal: "Mislim, da ni nič resnega."

. @ShamsCharania reports that Luka Dončić will miss "some time" due to a wrist injury. When speaking to the media, he wore a wrap on his wrist.



Dončić said: "I don't know, honestly. I started feeling it in the first quarter, but then it just got worse, but nothing serious." pic.twitter.com/HjigHB4mYt