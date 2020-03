In hockey you need to be surrounded by a good team to be individually successful. Winning the best goalie of the league award 2nd time in a row and 3rd time in 4 years takes a ton of work and focus. So thanks to my team mates, my coaches, the equipment managers, medical personnel, the beautiful fans that we have and others for supporting me and helping me be my best self. This also wouldn't be possible without stability at home so thanks to my beautiful fiancé, my family and friends for helping me achieve all I can. 📸 @christophedelaville

