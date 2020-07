Ko bolezen združi

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl turns 5 today. This movie means so much to me. If I never made another film I would at least be proud to say I was a part of this one. Not streaming in US, but on Netflix in UK! Shout out @_jesse_andrews_ for writing this story. Directed by #AlfonsoGomezRejon

A post shared by Thomas Mann (@thomas_mann) on Jun 12, 2020 at 10:08am PDT