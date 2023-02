Mati rodila deklico in umrla, umrla tudi vsa njena družina

Po spletu so zaokrožili dramatični posnetki moškega, ki nosi novorojenčico, prekrito s prahom, potem ko so jo potegnili iz ruševin v Jindayrisu. Zdravnik v bližnji bolnišnici je potrdil, da je stanje deklice stabilno.

A newborn baby girl, whose umbilical cord was still attached as rescue teams carried her out of the collapsed building in Northern Syria, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly she is the lone survivor in her family, but thanks to her cry, she was saved. #Syria #syriaearthquake pic.twitter.com/WfML7wJAKD