Sreda, 30. 7. 2025, 9.34
33 minut
Trenutek, ko je tla stresel potres #video
Potres z magnitudo 8,8 je udaril nekaj čez polnoč po srednjeevropskem času, in sicer pod Beringovim morjem, približno 136 kilometrov jugovzhodno od ruskega polotoka Kamčatka, na globini okoli 20 kilometrov. Po prvih informacijah je potres občutilo več milijonov ljudi.
Od Rusije, Japonske ter vse do Havajev – današnji potres so čutili v mnogih državah. V spodnjih videoposnetkih si lahko ogledate trenutek, ko je potres začel tresti tla.
Kamchatka Peninsula 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Japanese waters drone video pic.twitter.com/4ef5XQvt4m— The turbulent Eurasian continent (@huan95982554) July 30, 2025
Doctors in Kamchatka kept calm during the powerful quake — and never stopped the surgery.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) July 30, 2025
The patient is doing well, according to the Health Ministry#China #Tsunami #Earthquake #Russia #Hawaii #Japan #Sismo #Temblor #Tsunamiwarning #揺れ #地震 pic.twitter.com/fWiVKfxNbt
Wild footage from the earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia.— Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) July 30, 2025
It was a long one and at 8.8 magnitude it's the 6th strongest earthquake recorded.
Tsunami watch for Japan, Hawaii and west coast of North America. pic.twitter.com/RG0VUcPlmx
Horrible, Another video showing the M8.8 earthquake that hit off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia— Sumit (@SumitHansd) July 30, 2025
Hawaii, Alaska, Japan has been issued a tsunami warning following Russia earthquake.#earthquake #tsunami #Russia #Japan #Hawaii #Alaska pic.twitter.com/IGbGHtUwNV
Russia 🇷🇺!— Islamist Cannibal (@Raviagrawal300) July 30, 2025
The walls of the "Rodnichok" kindergarten in Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka Peninsula, collapsed following the 8.7-magnitude earthquake. No children were present at the time, as the building was under repair. pic.twitter.com/gQ0SaXlC9u