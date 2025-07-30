Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Nazaj na Siol.net

TELEKOM SLOVENIJE

Pregled dneva

TV spored

Vreme

Vreme
Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?
Novice
Sportal
Trendi
Avtomoto
Mnenja
Spotkast
Nepremičnine
VideoS.pot
Dogodki
Telekom slovenije
Spletna TV neo.io NEO Mobilni paketi Internet Program zvestobe E-trgovina Moj Telekom Mala podjetja Velika podjetja E-oskrba Spletna pošta Pomoč Info in obvestila Tehnik Želite prejemati e-novice?

Avtor:
I. H.

Sreda,
30. 7. 2025,
9.34

Osveženo pred

33 minut

Termometer prikazuje, kako vroč je članek.

Termometer prikaže, kako vroč je članek.

Thermometer Blue 0,47

Natisni članek

Natisni članek
Havaji ZDA Japonska Rusija potres

Sreda, 30. 7. 2025, 9.34

33 minut

Trenutek, ko je tla stresel potres #video

Avtor:
I. H.

Termometer prikazuje, kako vroč je članek.

Termometer prikaže, kako vroč je članek.

Thermometer Blue 0,47
potres, Rusija, Japonska | Obseg škode zaradi potresa še ni znan. | Foto Reuters

Obseg škode zaradi potresa še ni znan.

Foto: Reuters

Potres z magnitudo 8,8 je udaril nekaj čez polnoč po srednjeevropskem času, in sicer pod Beringovim morjem, približno 136 kilometrov jugovzhodno od ruskega polotoka Kamčatka, na globini okoli 20 kilometrov. Po prvih informacijah je potres občutilo več milijonov ljudi.

Od Rusije, Japonske ter vse do Havajev – današnji potres so čutili v mnogih državah. V spodnjih videoposnetkih si lahko ogledate trenutek, ko je potres začel tresti tla.

poters
Novice Morje se že umika: v živo spremljajte, kdaj bo udaril cunami
Havaji ZDA Japonska Rusija potres
VEČ NOVIC
Ne spreglejte
Ena številka

Ena številka

Preizkusite storitev Ena številka, ki vam omogoča, da povežete do 3 naprave, ki se vse predstavljajo z isto telefonsko številko.
Samodejno ustvarjeni podnapisi

Samodejno ustvarjeni podnapisi

Uživajte v televizijskih vsebinah brez komunikacijskih ovir. Za boljšo dostopnost smo dodali samodejne podnapise.
Novi paketi

Novi paketi

Preverite ponudbo novih paketov SUPR voznik. Samo za člane programa zvestobe Telekoma Slovenije.