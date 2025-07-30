Trenutek, ko je tla stresel potres #video

Od Rusije, Japonske ter vse do Havajev – današnji potres so čutili v mnogih državah. V spodnjih videoposnetkih si lahko ogledate trenutek, ko je potres začel tresti tla.

Kamchatka Peninsula 8.0 magnitude earthquake in Japanese waters drone video pic.twitter.com/4ef5XQvt4m — The turbulent Eurasian continent (@huan95982554) July 30, 2025

Wild footage from the earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia.



It was a long one and at 8.8 magnitude it's the 6th strongest earthquake recorded.



Tsunami watch for Japan, Hawaii and west coast of North America. pic.twitter.com/RG0VUcPlmx — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) July 30, 2025