Geološka katastrofa na Kitajskem, razpoke segajo več kot kilometer globoko #foto

Po podatkih, ki so jih na družbenih omrežjih objavile tamkajšnje oblasti, razpoke segajo do globine 1.300 metrov.

👀🇨🇳 - #China, Nearly 3,000 people were evacuated over night as a portion of the road surface in the #Tianjin No. 1 neighborhood was elevated and fractured. People were in a panic as a result of the fissures. pic.twitter.com/lyYlFrtMwp