Los Angeles bo pisal zgodovino: organiziral bo prvi veganski teden mode

Vegan alternatives in mainstream fashion are already easily accessible, it’s just a matter of choice, not a matter of style anymore! Have you noticed @drmartensofficial carries a vegan line? Come and discover the best of vegan fashion worldwide February 2-3 at the @cmcdtla. Early bird tickets available. Link in bio. #thefutureoffashion #veganfashionweek #vfw

A post shared by VEGAN FASHION WEEK (@veganfashionweek) on Jan 4, 2019 at 12:30pm PST