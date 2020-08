Lindsey Vonn briše smučarske sledi

Selling my home and moving away from Vail was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I had so many amazing memories that I will take with me forever. My family is still in Vail and I will come back, that is for sure. However, the time for ski racing in my life has come to an end and I need to move on. Being around skiing is hard right now; it reminds me of my injuries and of pain. Hopefully one day that will change. Thank you to everyone who supported me in Vail. You have always welcomed me with open arms and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that. Vail is a ski racing town with so much history and I am happy to share just a very small part of that with you. So until I see you again, please make a few runs on “Lindsey’s” for me ...🙏🏻❤️ Love you all *** Part of the article I put in the @vaildaily . Link in bio *** THANK YOU VAIL Dear Vail Valley Community, I am sad to say that I have sold my Vail home this month. I want to personally thank each and every member of the community who supported me throughout my career.When I moved from Minnesota to Vail with my family I was 12 years old. My father, who also moved to Vail as a young ski racer to train with his long-time friend Pepi Gramshammer, knew how much of an impact it could make on me. Going from a small hill in Minnesota to Colorado was the turning point of my career. With the help of Ski Club Vail, I developed the confidence and love for speed that helped me to win the Olympic downhill, 43 Downhill World Cup races, and finish my career with a total of 82 World Cup wins. When I passed 63 wins,“International” on Vail Mountain was renamed after me and it will always be the greatest gift I have ever received. If you told 15-year-old me slipping the course for the 1999 World Championships that this would one day be my namesake, I would have never believed you. What makes it so special is that “Lindsey’s” is not just mine, it can be shared and experienced by anyone brave enough to ski down it. My grandfather passed down his love for the sport to his kids, my father to his, and I hope to spark and pass down that passion to future generations, too. I did not know at 12 years old what ...

