Ingemar je ostal v Leviju, Shiffrinovo pa v ZDA čaka nova tekmica

Soo another update... A few days ago I got a follow up MRI and it showed a lot more improvement than we had expected, and I’ve been cleared to ski. I’ve had a couple days training in Colorado and I haven’t got any swelling or pain, and it’s going well. So now the plan has changed and I’m going to head to Killington, and continue to train for a couple more days and then make the final decision about racing on Friday. as a wise man once told me YOLO

A post shared by ALICE ROBINSON (@alicerobins0n) on Nov 25, 2019 at 9:05am PST