Always in our hearts 💙



Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Je največji nogometaš od vseh, ki sem jih videl. Slika je iz Münchna, potem ko je Argentina, z Diegom kot selektorjem, prijateljsko premagala Nemčijo na stadionu Allianz Arena z 1:0. pic.twitter.com/SUyC6E2kPC — Juan Vasle (@JuanVasle) November 25, 2020

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Diego Maradona



A true sporting giant and one of the greatest footballers of any generation



The #MotoGP family sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/hi9FItVpCF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 25, 2020

A true great of the game.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020

"For Argentinian people, Maradona is like another God" - @delpotrojuan



RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/xN6vxUWObc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 25, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of a legend RIP 🙏🙏🙏 #diegomaradona pic.twitter.com/rWbF9bBkV0 — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Diego Armando Maradona#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Quite simply - a player like no other.

Rest In Peace Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/J5QM6Qm7e5 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

D.E.P. Diego Armando Maradona 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cky7TkptfT — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) November 25, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of footballing great, Diego Maradona, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended the sport.



Our thoughts and sincere condolences to Diego’s family, friends and those who knew him. pic.twitter.com/qUyc5BJ1OD — Premier League (@premierleague) November 25, 2020

RIP Football legend Diego Maradona 🙏



Photograph by Neal Preston © Queen Productions Ltd pic.twitter.com/A3o8A6pO2s — Queen (@QueenWillRock) November 25, 2020