Residents of Napoli, Italy — where Diego Maradona played professional football/soccer at the peak of his career— celebrate his life pic.twitter.com/6yxRZ8quTd — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) November 25, 2020

Napoli fans have gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo to pay tribute to Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/6LorSFG8sg — Goal (@goal) November 25, 2020

Napoli fans have come together at Maradona's 9 story mural in the city pic.twitter.com/em75ePh7BN — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) November 25, 2020

Foto: Reuters