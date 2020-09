Po tretjem porazu Fulhama v premier league se je oglasil solastnik londonskega kluba Tony Khan in se opravičil navijačem ter napovedal prihode novih igralcev. "Vse od Wembleyja iščemo okrepitve v osrčju obrambe, a vse skupaj nam še ni uspelo realizirati. Obljubim, da bomo hitro našli rešitev ter boljše predstave naše ekipe. Pokazali smo veliko premalo, zelo mi je žal," je zapisal.

I apologize to @FulhamFC supporters for our performance tonight. We’ve looked to add centre-backs since Wembley, I’m sorry we haven’t yet as 2 got COVID + we lost a Free we thought was close + had another issue with a 4th CB. I promise players in + better efforts from this squad.

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today