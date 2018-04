Kam za 1. maj? 10 družinskih izletov po slovenskih hribih.

Sabotin (609 m), overlooking the towns of Nova Gorica and Solkan, is a popular tourist spot for hikers and cyclists. In the WWI it was the backdrop of the Isonzo Front. Today there's a Peace Park, designed to emphasise the absurdity of war. On the hill you can also admire the ruins of a small church and the famous pilgrimage church on Sveta Gora on another hill close by. Thanks for the beautiful photos to @sebo262. #vipavavalley #vipavskadolina #slovenia #slovenija #ifeelslovenia #sabotin #solkan #novagorica #peacepark #soča #isonzo #hiking #hike #cycling #biking #ig_slovenia #igslovenia #svetagora #europe #europe_vacations #beautifuldestinations #beautifulplaces #kampadanes #travel #nature #view #viewsfromabove #pointofview

A post shared by Vipavska dolina_Vipava Valley (@vipavavalley_official) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:24am PDT