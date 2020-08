Kaj Roglič sporoča svojim navijačem in sotrpinom?

Go hard or go home. I did both. 😑 Crashed hard so unfortunately I had to quit @criteriumdudauphine before the final stage. Congrats @seppkuss for a stage, and thanks to @jumbovisma_road for an amazing work in the last week... Wishing a speedy recovery to my team mate @stevenkruijswijk and everyone who Crashed on this strange day🙄 Hopefully we see eachother on the road soon! 🤞🚴‍♂️ 📸GettyImages #cyclinglife #cycling #criteriumdudauphine #maillotjaune #samenwinnen #teamjumbovisma #ridebianchi

A post shared by Primoz Roglic (@primozroglic) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT