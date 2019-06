Live: stage that will not let riders rest #video

Third act of the 26thcycling race Tour of Slovenia will take place between Žalec and Idrija. 169,6 kilometers long stage will have three intermediate and four mountain finishes. Green jersey of the overall leader is on the shoulders of Slovenian Luka Mezgec (Michelton-Scott).

11:10: Speed is high due to attacks. Weather is same as first two days with temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

11:05: The race has started. We’re done with the closed rider and we saw first attacks right away.

10:50: Start of the third act of 26thTour of Slovenia. Cyclist were welcomed by a great number of fans in Žalec.

Start - Žalec

Four mountain finishes sound like a lot, but none of them is big enough to create really big gaps. However the last one that will start 26 kilometers before the finish in Idrija could shake things up. Climb to Dole is five kilometers long and has average incline of nine percent. But the finish is in the valley in Idrija 20 kilometers later, so a lot of things can change in the last part.

We saw proof of that yesterday thanks to Luka Mezgec, but he and his team Mitchelton-Scott will today work for their climber Esteban Chaves.

3D route of the 3rdstage from Žalec to Idrija – 169,8 km: