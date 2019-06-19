Live: Three Slovenians are in the breakaway, but the peloton has everything under control #video

129 cyclists started their 808,5 kilometers long journey from Congress Square in Ljubljana. At the end of the first stage in Rogaška Slatina, if there will be no sensations or surprises, we will witness a clash of the best sprinters.

Where are cyclists right now?

13:25: Team Dimension Data is not leading the peloton, they are of course counting on Mark Cavendish for the stage victory.

13:20, 30 km: Peloton is not taking any chances and is chasing the leaders. Gap has gone down to three minutes.

13:10, 25 km: Leading trio lost another five seconds (3:50).

13:08, 20 km: Team with best sprinters will not let escapees to go too far ahead. Stage is just at the beginning, but they have showed that they don’t have a lot of chances. Gaps is now at 3:55.

13:00: We’re on 16thkilometer. Leaders Aljaž Jarc (Slo/Adria Mobil), Matic Grošelj (Slo/Ljubljana Gusto Santic) & Aleš Pirih (Slo/Slovenia) are now already 4,5 minutes ahead of the peloton.

Foto: Sportida

12:55: Leading trio is very serious and is only increasing the lead. They are now 3 minutes & 20 seconds ahead of the peloton. Cyclist will soon be able to take snacks from their teams, they can do that after 20thkilometer and up to 10 kilometers to the finish line.

12:45: Matic Grošelj won first mountain finish on the race. Leaders are now 2 minutes 10 seconds ahead of the main group.

KOM IV. category – Pečar (5,8 km):

1. Matic Grošelj (Slo/Ljubljana Gusto Santic)

12:43: Leaders are now 1:05 ahead of the peloton.

12:40: Three cyclists managed to escape -Aljaž Jarc (Slo/Adria Mobil), Matic Grošelj (Slo/Ljubljana Gusto Santic) and Aleš Pirih (Slo/Slovenia)

12:35: We’ve seen first breakaways right away and the speed of the peloton has went up right away. Weather is nice, with 31 degrees Celsius and some moisture in the air. But there is a chance of a storm later in the day.

Foto: Sportida

12:30, 6 km: The official start of the race. Neutral ride was longer than planed, but due to road works there was no other option.

12:15: The race is on! 129 cyclists started 26thedition of Tour of Slovenia.

Start - Ljubljana

3D-presentation of 1. stage:

Who will be the best in sprint?

The end of the first 171-kilometre long stage is practically made for sprinters. The most probable clash for the stage victory and first green leader’s jacket will be between former world champion, Brit Mark Cavendish, best sprinter of this year’s Giro Pascal Ackermann from Germany, Italian Simone Consonni and Phil Bauhausfrom Germany. To be up there with the best is also a wish for Luka Mezgecand the first name of Adria MobilMarko Kump.

Will Pogačar take the title from Roglič?

First name for Primož Roglič’s successor, who was last year too strong for competitors is gifted Tadej Pogačar, with a powerful backup of the team UAE Team Emirates, but there are also some foreigners who will try to take the Slovenian victory away.Slovenian cyclists have taken 12 final victories and 51 stage wins during the last 25 Tours of Slovenia.