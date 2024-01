Eksplozija na pokopališču: ubitih najmanj 70 ljudi. Množice blokirajo cesto. #video

🚨🇮🇷BREAKING:DEATH TOLL IN IRAN ROSE TO 73 AND 173 WOUNDED.



The number of martyrs in the two explosions in the vicinity of Hajj Qassem Soleimani's grave in Iran has risen to 73, and 173 are wounded.



The explosions were described as a terrorist attack, taking place on the… pic.twitter.com/o7wg6xOs7y