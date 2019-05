Prihaja naslednik megahita iz leta 2016, na naših ulicah spet norišnica?

Loving the new game 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite'. Same principle as Pokemon Go. Works using good location. Story is that someone has cast a powerful spell which has trapped magical items and beings in the muggle world. And you have to travel around in real time to find them and return them to the wizarding world. You are working for the ministry of magic under Hermione and Harry. It's in the trial stage but working pretty well #wizardsunite #harrypottergame #newgame #wizardingworld #harrypotter #magical

