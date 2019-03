Zvezdnica razkrila: Kot striptizeta sem moške omamljala in jim kradla #video

Grammy award winner Cardi B reveals that she used to be a sex worker who DRUGGED men and ROBBED them to finance her career as a rapper. #SurvivingCardiB #TashaK #UnWineWithTashaK #WinoGang #WinoLand #TashaKMafia #CancelCardiB

A post shared by Wino Gang 🍷🍷🍷🍷 (@winogang) on Mar 25, 2019 at 5:46am PDT