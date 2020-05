Igralec še ni dobil bitke proti covid-19: stanje se je poslabšalo #video

My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 10, 2020 at 9:50pm PDT