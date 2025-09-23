Jesenski recept: specite beljakovinski kruh z jabolki in cimetom

Ko zrak dobi tisti značilni vonj po jeseni, pride čas za recepte, ki ogrejejo dom in telo. Eden od njih je recept za sladek jesenski kruh, ki združuje nežno sladkost jabolk, toplino cimeta in hranilno moč ovsenih kosmičev. Je rahel, sočen in dovolj beljakovinski, da si ga lahko brez slabe vesti privoščite za zajtrk ali prigrizek čez dan.