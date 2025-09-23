Torek, 23. 9. 2025, 4.00
5 ur, 21 minut
Jesenski recept: specite beljakovinski kruh z jabolki in cimetom
Ko zrak dobi tisti značilni vonj po jeseni, pride čas za recepte, ki ogrejejo dom in telo. Eden od njih je recept za sladek jesenski kruh, ki združuje nežno sladkost jabolk, toplino cimeta in hranilno moč ovsenih kosmičev. Je rahel, sočen in dovolj beljakovinski, da si ga lahko brez slabe vesti privoščite za zajtrk ali prigrizek čez dan.
@emthenutritionist High Protein Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Loaf Think of this as your morning oats in loaf form, a recipe you can bake once and have breakfast ready for the week. It’s cost-effective, freezer-friendly, and each slice gives you a balance of protein, fibre, and slow-release carbs. I like boosting the protein by serving it with a dollop of strained yoghurt on the side . Servings 9 Nutrition per portion: ~235 kcal | 9g protein | 2.5 g fibre Ingredients 2 medium apples, grated and excess water squeezed out 1 medium apple, diced into small cubes (apple chunks) 250 g greek yoghurt/ any yog 3 medium free range eggs 50 g unsalted butter, melted 120 g plain white flour 130 g oats 2 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp baking powder ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda Pinch of salt 60 g runny honey 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional) Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan), then grease and line a standard loaf tin (about 900 g / 2 lb). In a large bowl whisk together the yoghurt, eggs, melted butter, honey, and vanilla. Stir in the grated apple. In a separate bowl mix the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, and salt, then fold this dry mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined. Gently stir through the diced apple chunks, pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin, and smooth the top. Bake for 50–55 minutes until golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean, covering the loaf loosely with foil if the top starts to brown too quickly. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely, then slice into 9 pieces and serve. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or in the fridge for up to 5 days. The loaf also freezes well for up to 3 months slice before freezing and defrost individual pieces as needed. #healthyrecipes #easyrecipe #mealprep ♬ Cherry - Jordan Susanto
Sestavine:
- 2 srednje veliki naribani jabolki
- 1 srednje veliko narezano jabolko
- 250 gramov grškega jogurta
- 3 srednje velika jajca
- 50 gramov masla
- 120 gramov bele moke
- 130 gramov ovsenih kosmičev
- 2 čajni žlički mletega cimeta
- 1 čajna žlička pecilnega praška
- ščepec soli
- 2 žlici medu
Postopek:
Pečico segrejte na 180 stopinj Celzija in obložite podolgovat pekač s papirjem za peko.
V veliki posodi zmešajte jogurt, jajca in stopljeno maslo, da dobite gladko maso.
Dodajte naribana in ožeta jabolka ter nežno vmešajte.
V drugi posodi zmešajte moko, ovsene kosmiče, cimet, pecilni prašek in ščepec soli.
Suhe sestavine počasi primešajte mokrim in dobro premešajte, da nastane enotno testo.
Na koncu dodajte še koščke narezanega jabolka in jih nežno vmešajte.
Testo vlijte v pripravljen pekač, poravnajte vrh in po želji posujte z nekaj ovsenimi kosmiči ali cimetom za dekoracijo.
Pecite približno 50 minut.
Preberite še: