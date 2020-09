Borut Mačkovšek in Dean Bombač zbolela za covidom-19

Hey guys! As you know all our team is testing every week for the Covid-19 to make sure that we can train and play matches and keep in safe us as also all of you, that we can enjoy the handball as much as is possible. Unfortunately at the end of last week there was some positive results, and I was one of them. But.. don’t worry, I’m more or less ok and in home quarantine. I’m in the contact on the phone, with the teammates and the stuff of @pickhandball all the time and I am following all the @ehfcl and @mkszkezilabda matches and I cannot wait to come back in the sport hall and enjoy with my lovely ball on the court with you! See you again on the field soon! Stronger then before! Stay safe! #covid19 #besafe ❤️ #corona #quarantinelife #quarantine #positive #staysafe #handball #kezilabda #testing #misshandball

