@yamamayofficial Her confident allure needs no more than the simplicity of our new #OceanReef set. Our favorite it-girl @georginagio wears the sustainable bralette and briefs you can’t miss this season. More details to follow! #georginarodriguez #model #f4f #like4like #cristiano #likeforfollow #picoftheday #eat #photooftheday #follow4follow #outfit #style #photography #fashion #sexy #followforlike #happy #hot #girl #mom 🔛📰💓

A post shared by Georgina Rodriguez Fan (@georginarodriguez_fan) on Mar 29, 2019 at 10:21am PDT