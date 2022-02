Popoln kaos po derbiju portugalskega prvenstva. "Toksično. Sramotne scene." #video

"Toksično" so na naslovnici objavili pri športnem časniku A Bola. "Žal mi je, da smo spremljali te sramotne scene," pa je po tekmi povedal trener Porta Sergio Conceicao.

Five minutes of ABSOLUTE CHAOS to end a thriller between Porto and Sporting 🤯😳



Pepe received one of three red cards shown after the final whistle, as carnage broke out between both sets of players and staff.



The Dragons extend their unbeaten run to 50 matches! 🔵👏 pic.twitter.com/i0F2Dmf1Dh