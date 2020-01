Beno Udrih je po novem Američan

After living in this country for 16 years, I finally received my United States Citizenship! I’m grateful that 2020 also falls on an election year, as it is now my right and privilege to be able to vote. 🇺🇸🇸🇮 #getoutandvote

