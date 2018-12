Pred Slovenci velik izziv in le še ena neznanka: Upam, da bodo cenili priložnost

Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly present to you the Slovenian U20 Men’s National Ice Hockey Team. The WJC Division I-B winners and gold medalists and next year’s members of the WJC Division I-A. Well done boys! #RisiU20 #risi #slovenia🇸🇮 ‪ 📸: Michal Chwieduk/Fokusmedia.com.pl‬

A post shared by Hokejska zveza Slovenije (@lovehokej) on Dec 14, 2018 at 6:58am PST