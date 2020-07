V britanski monarhiji so spuščeni lasje znak nedolžnosti #video

Today marks the 67th ‪anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on 2 June, 1953 in Westminster Abbey. Her Majesty was the thirty-ninth Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the setting for every Coronation since 1066. Whilst an occasion for celebration, The Queen’s Coronation was a solemn, religious ceremony that lasted almost three hours.‬ ‪The service has remained essentially the same for over 1,000 years. Take a look at our story to see what happened on Coronation Day! 📷 © Cecil Beaton

