Napadalci so več družin zaklenili v domove in jih zažgali, je v objavi na omrežju X sporočil nigerijski Amnesty International.

The Nigerian authorities must immediately end the almost daily bloodshed in Benue state and bring the actual perpetrators to justice.



The horrifying killing of over 100 people by gunmen that invaded Yelewata; from late Friday into the early hours of Saturday 14 June 2025, shows…