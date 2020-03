The Hodges Meteorite is the first documented extraterrestrial object to have injured a human being in the USA. This grapefruit-sized fragment crashed through the roof of a frame house, bounced off a large wooden console radio, and hit Ann Hodges while she napped on a couch on November 30, 1954. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sylacauga_(meteorite) #Alabama #History #Meteorite

