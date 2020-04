Dvojna zmaga med kronanimi glavami: koronavirus prebolel tudi princ Albert

Bravo! Prayers have been answered and my Father has announced he is healed and healthy from the devastating Corona Virus! He is now free to go quarantine with family:). This was very wonderful news to hear today! However, my heart goes out to all the families and loved ones who have not been so lucky and have been and continue to be severely affected by the COVID-19! My thoughts and prayers are with you all! Let’s beat this virus everyone and #STAYHOME and stay healthy, STOP the spread of Corona! Wear a mask and wash 🧼 up! Positive vibes everyone! 💕🙏🏻 Repost images from @hshmonacoworld

