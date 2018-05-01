51-letna zvezdnica razkriva, v čem je skrivnost njene seksi postave #foto

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Elizabeth Hurley. Halle Berry je le nekaj zvezdnic, ki so se ali pa se bodo v kratkem srečale z abrahamom, a so videti bolje kot mnoge pol mlajše ženske. V čem je skrivnost njihove lepe postave? Halle Berry pravi, da v strogi dieti in redni vadbi.

Že res, da imajo hollywoodske zvezdnice na voljo osebne trenerje, prehranske strokovnjake, osebne kuharje in še mnogo tega, da so lahko videti lepe in vitke. A to, da uspejo tudi v zrelih letih ali celo v starosti ohranjati lepo postavo, zahteva veliko samodiscipline in vztrajnosti.

Na eni od prireditev je igralka Halle Berry razkrila, da se že vrsto let drži ketonske diete, ki temelji na beljakovinah in maščobah, medtem ko je vnos ogljikovih hidratov minimalen.

"Testenin in sladkorja skorajda ne jem. Večina mojih obrokov temelji na mesu – večinoma jem perutnino in govedino, zraven pa si privoščim veliko zelenjave," je povedala 51-letna zvezdnica in dodala, da si večino obrokov pripravlja sama doma. "Čez dan jem veliko zdravih maščob, ki jih najdemo na primer v avokadu in kokosovem olju. Ko se enkrat tvoje telo navadi na to, da porablja veliko maščob, potem je ves čas nekako v tem stanju, ko kuri maščobe in v tem je pravzaprav vsa skrivnost."

Poleg ketonske diete pa zvezdnica tudi redno telovadi. Njeni treningi so mešanica borilnih veščin, boksa, joge, vsebujejo pa tudi elemente vojaških urjenj, razkriva igralkin osebni trener Peter Lee Thomas. Ko jo je ta spoznal in začel trenirati z njo, ni vedel, koliko je Halle stara. In ko je enkrat izvedel za njena leta, ni mogel verjeti, da sliši prav. "Ima namreč voljo in kondicijo 25-letnice!" je povedal.

ZVezdnica sicer redno vadbo in lepo, vitko telo, v katerem se dobro počuti, promovira tudi z objavami na svojem Instagram profilu. Nekaj si jih lahko ogledate tudi spodaj.