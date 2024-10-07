Ponedeljek, 7. 10. 2024, 22.58
15 minut
Iščete okusen in hkrati zdrav prigrizek? Imamo recept!
Ste tudi vi eni izmed tistih, ki radi posežejo po nezdravih prigrizkih? Razlog je mogoče prav to, da ne pomislite na zdrave alternative. Tudi takšna hrana je lahko okusna, zato vam v nadaljevanju razkrijemo recept za prigrizek, ki bo poskrbel za harmonijo okusov, saj združuje slane in sladke okuse, ki se odlično ujamejo. Pečeno korenje na grškem jogurtu v kombinaciji zelišč in medu je jed, ki vas bo brez dvoma navdušila.
Sestavine:
- korenje
- med
- svež peteršilj
- česen v prahu
- sol
- poper
- grški jogurt
- zrnati sir ali sir feta
@gatherednutrition Replying to @Todo Harissa roasted carrots + chickpeas served with creamy yogurt, feta, and spicy chili oil - truly one of the best things I’ve tasted in awhile!! Could not stop eating these when I made them and once you try you’ll understand 🫶🏼 For the carrots: 6 large carrots, sliced in half lengthwise 2 tbsp olive oil 1 tbsp honey 1/4 tsp garlic powder 1/4 tsp smoked paprika Salt, to taste For the chickpeas: 1 jar/can of chickpeas 2 tbsp harissa sauce 1 tbsp olive oil Salt + pepper For serving: 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt 2-3 oz feta 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped 1-2 tbsp tahini Chili-infused olive oil 1. Preheat oven to 400 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Add your carrots and toss with the olive oil, honey, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and a generous pinch of salt. Bake for 15 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, drain and rinse your chickpeas. Pat dry with a clean kitchen towel, then toss in a bowl with the harissa, olive oil, and salt and pepper. 3. After 15 minutes, flip all the carrots over and move to one side of the pan. Spread the chickpeas out on the other side. Bake for 20-25 minutes. 4. Allow carrots and chickpeas to cool for 5-10 minutes. Spread yogurt out on serving dish, then add carrots, chickpeas, and remaining toppings. Serve and enjoy! #carrots #chickpeas #glutenfree #healthyfood #healthyrecipes #veggierecipes #vegetarian #plantbased #sidedish #healthysides #dinnerideas ♬ tolerate it eras Intro - Morgan Brook Music
Postopek:
Korenje olupimo in narežemo na trakove.
Dodamo mu med, sol, poper in česen v prahu ter dobro premešamo.
Začinjen korenček položimo na papir za peko in v pečici, ogreti na 200 stopinj Celzija, pečemo približno 30 minut.
Na krožnik razporedimo grški jogurt.
Ko je medeno korenje pečeno, ga razporedimo po grškem jogurtu.
Na vrh dodamo sir feta ali zrnati sir in nasekljan svež peteršilj.
Preberite še: