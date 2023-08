Bobnarja legendarne skupine zadela možganska kap

V izjavi za javnost so zapisali, da želijo oboževalce obvestiti o "zelo resni zdravstveni težavi", ki jo je prestal njihov 71-letni bobnar Nicko McBrain.

A message from Nicko:



Hello Boys and Girls,



I hope this message finds you all well!



The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as… pic.twitter.com/QvIt66Sy35